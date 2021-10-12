Sharat Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66.74 crore, down 17.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.74 crore in September 2021 down 17.38% from Rs. 80.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021 down 39.39% from Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2021 down 9.2% from Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2020.

Sharat Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2020.

Sharat Ind shares closed at 46.45 on October 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 63.56% returns over the last 6 months and 98.93% over the last 12 months.