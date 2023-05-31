English
    Sharat Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.60 crore, up 17.26% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharat Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.60 crore in March 2023 up 17.26% from Rs. 53.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 35.31% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2023 up 48.36% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022.

    Sharat Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2022.

    Sharat Ind shares closed at 58.96 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.63% returns over the last 6 months and 22.83% over the last 12 months.

    Sharat Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.6085.3253.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.6085.3253.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.3764.9131.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.96-2.035.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.911.951.81
    Depreciation1.131.061.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.5616.0411.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.583.401.24
    Other Income0.361.530.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.954.931.72
    Interest2.472.431.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.472.500.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.472.500.42
    Tax0.150.70-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.331.810.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.331.810.51
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.760.21
    Diluted EPS0.090.760.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.760.21
    Diluted EPS0.090.760.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023