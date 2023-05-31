Sharat Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.60 crore, up 17.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.60 crore in March 2023 up 17.26% from Rs. 53.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 35.31% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2023 up 48.36% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022.

Sharat Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2022.

Sharat Ind shares closed at 58.96 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.63% returns over the last 6 months and 22.83% over the last 12 months.