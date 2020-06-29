Sharat Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.12 crore, down 34.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharat Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.12 crore in March 2020 down 34.7% from Rs. 72.16 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 106.57% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2020 down 45.94% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2019.
Sharat Ind shares closed at 21.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.08% returns over the last 6 months
|Sharat Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.12
|47.31
|72.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.12
|47.31
|72.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.46
|39.82
|51.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.48
|-5.86
|3.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.56
|2.48
|2.44
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.86
|0.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.41
|8.07
|10.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.42
|1.94
|3.65
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.49
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.74
|2.43
|3.70
|Interest
|1.73
|1.86
|1.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.57
|2.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.57
|2.45
|Tax
|0.14
|0.15
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.42
|2.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.42
|2.14
|Equity Share Capital
|22.01
|22.01
|22.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.19
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.19
|0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.19
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.19
|0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:09 am