Sharat Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.12 crore, down 34.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.12 crore in March 2020 down 34.7% from Rs. 72.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 106.57% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2020 down 45.94% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2019.

Sharat Ind shares closed at 21.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.08% returns over the last 6 months