Sharat Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 72.16 crore, up 63.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.16 crore in March 2019 up 63.86% from Rs. 44.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019 up 179.92% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2019 up 81.4% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2018.

Sharat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2018.