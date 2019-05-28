Sharat Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 72.16 crore, up 63.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharat Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.16 crore in March 2019 up 63.86% from Rs. 44.04 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019 up 179.92% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2019 up 81.4% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2018.
Sharat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2018.
|
|Sharat Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.16
|47.87
|42.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|1.94
|Total Income From Operations
|72.16
|47.87
|44.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|51.13
|43.02
|36.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.58
|-8.11
|-1.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.44
|2.36
|2.03
|Depreciation
|0.98
|0.80
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.38
|8.27
|4.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.65
|1.52
|1.53
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.81
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.70
|2.33
|1.86
|Interest
|1.26
|1.80
|1.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.45
|0.53
|0.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.45
|0.53
|0.76
|Tax
|0.30
|0.17
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.14
|0.37
|0.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.14
|0.37
|0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|22.01
|22.01
|22.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.97
|0.17
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.97
|0.17
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.97
|0.17
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.97
|0.17
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
