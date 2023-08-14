Sharat Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.90 crore, down 7.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.90 crore in June 2023 down 7.48% from Rs. 86.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2023 down 33.4% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.96 crore in June 2023 down 5.1% from Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2022.

Sharat Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.13 in June 2022.

Sharat Ind shares closed at 54.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.00% returns over the last 6 months and -0.46% over the last 12 months.