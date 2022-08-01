Sharat Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.36 crore, up 24.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.36 crore in June 2022 up 24.39% from Rs. 69.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2022 up 83.69% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2022 up 44.04% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2021.

Sharat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2021.

Sharat Ind shares closed at 60.00 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)