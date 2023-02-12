 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharat Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.32 crore, up 48.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharat Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 85.32 crore in December 2022 up 48.43% from Rs. 57.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 up 177.32% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2022 up 59.31% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2021.
Sharat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2021. Sharat Ind shares closed at 47.60 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.77% returns over the last 6 months and -24.86% over the last 12 months.
Sharat Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations85.3298.2657.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations85.3298.2657.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials64.9172.4739.46
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.030.171.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.951.881.88
Depreciation1.061.090.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.0418.2911.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.404.372.23
Other Income1.530.130.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.934.492.80
Interest2.432.121.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.502.370.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.502.370.90
Tax0.700.660.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.811.710.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.811.710.65
Equity Share Capital23.9123.9122.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.760.720.30
Diluted EPS0.760.720.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.760.720.30
Diluted EPS0.760.720.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 09:11 am