Sharat Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.32 crore, up 48.43% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharat Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 85.32 crore in December 2022 up 48.43% from Rs. 57.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 up 177.32% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2022 up 59.31% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2021.
Sharat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2021.
|Sharat Ind shares closed at 47.60 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.77% returns over the last 6 months and -24.86% over the last 12 months.
|Sharat Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|85.32
|98.26
|57.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|85.32
|98.26
|57.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.91
|72.47
|39.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.03
|0.17
|1.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.95
|1.88
|1.88
|Depreciation
|1.06
|1.09
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.04
|18.29
|11.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.40
|4.37
|2.23
|Other Income
|1.53
|0.13
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.93
|4.49
|2.80
|Interest
|2.43
|2.12
|1.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.50
|2.37
|0.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.50
|2.37
|0.90
|Tax
|0.70
|0.66
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.81
|1.71
|0.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.81
|1.71
|0.65
|Equity Share Capital
|23.91
|23.91
|22.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.76
|0.72
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.76
|0.72
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.76
|0.72
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.76
|0.72
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited