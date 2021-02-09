Sharat Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.70 crore, up 43.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.70 crore in December 2020 up 43.09% from Rs. 47.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2020 up 60.97% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2020 down 13.68% from Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2019.

Sharat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2019.

Sharat Ind shares closed at 28.80 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)