Sharat Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.87 crore, up 29.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.87 crore in December 2018 up 29.05% from Rs. 37.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2018 up 60.05% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2018 up 54.19% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2017.

Sharat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2017.