Sharat Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.87 crore, up 29.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharat Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.87 crore in December 2018 up 29.05% from Rs. 37.10 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2018 up 60.05% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2018 up 54.19% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2017.
Sharat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2017.
|
|Sharat Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.87
|33.45
|34.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|2.45
|Total Income From Operations
|47.87
|33.45
|37.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.02
|24.43
|27.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.11
|-0.70
|0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.36
|2.01
|1.82
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.77
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.27
|5.62
|5.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.52
|1.31
|1.03
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.31
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.33
|1.62
|1.36
|Interest
|1.80
|1.34
|1.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.53
|0.28
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.53
|0.28
|0.33
|Tax
|0.17
|0.09
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.37
|0.19
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.37
|0.19
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|22.01
|22.01
|22.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|0.09
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|0.09
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|0.09
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|0.09
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited