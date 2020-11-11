Sharad Fibres Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 37.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2020 down 37.71% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2020 down 5.16% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2020 down 8% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2019.

Sharad Fibres shares closed at 10.98 on November 02, 2020 (BSE)