Sharad Fibres Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 65.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2020 down 65.08% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020 down 23.56% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 down 21.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Sharad Fibres shares closed at 10.29 on January 08, 2021 (BSE)