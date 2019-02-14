Sharad Fibres Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 57.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in December 2018 up 57.49% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 31.44% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Sharad Fibres EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2017.

Sharad Fibres shares closed at 10.70 on June 28, 2018 (BSE)