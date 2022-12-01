 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shanti Overseas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore, down 55.1% Y-o-Y

Dec 01, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore in September 2022 down 55.1% from Rs. 6.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2022 up 40.19% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 up 52.17% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.

Shanti Overseas shares closed at 20.70 on November 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.12% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.

Shanti Overseas (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.73 16.31 6.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.73 16.31 6.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.35 0.22 0.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.45 13.90 4.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 2.20 1.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.29 0.46
Depreciation 0.58 0.55 0.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.45 0.23 0.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.46 -1.08 -2.34
Other Income 0.11 0.06 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.35 -1.01 -2.28
Interest 0.18 0.20 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.53 -1.21 -2.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.53 -1.21 -2.75
Tax -0.02 -0.02 -0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.51 -1.19 -2.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.51 -1.19 -2.53
Equity Share Capital 11.11 11.11 11.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.36 -1.07 -2.28
Diluted EPS -1.36 -1.07 -2.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.36 -1.07 -2.28
Diluted EPS -1.36 -1.07 -2.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

