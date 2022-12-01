Shanti Overseas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore, down 55.1% Y-o-Y
December 01, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore in September 2022 down 55.1% from Rs. 6.07 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2022 up 40.19% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 up 52.17% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.
Shanti Overseas shares closed at 20.70 on November 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.12% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.
|Shanti Overseas (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.73
|16.31
|6.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.73
|16.31
|6.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.35
|0.22
|0.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.45
|13.90
|4.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|2.20
|1.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.29
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.55
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.23
|0.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.46
|-1.08
|-2.34
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.35
|-1.01
|-2.28
|Interest
|0.18
|0.20
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.53
|-1.21
|-2.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.53
|-1.21
|-2.75
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.51
|-1.19
|-2.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.51
|-1.19
|-2.53
|Equity Share Capital
|11.11
|11.11
|11.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|-1.07
|-2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|-1.07
|-2.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.36
|-1.07
|-2.28
|Diluted EPS
|-1.36
|-1.07
|-2.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited