English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Market Live: Will Indices Make New Highs In Dec?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shanti Overseas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore, down 55.1% Y-o-Y

    December 01, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore in September 2022 down 55.1% from Rs. 6.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2022 up 40.19% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 up 52.17% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.

    Shanti Overseas shares closed at 20.70 on November 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.12% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.

    Shanti Overseas (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.7316.316.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.7316.316.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.350.220.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.4513.904.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--2.201.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.290.46
    Depreciation0.580.550.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.450.230.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.46-1.08-2.34
    Other Income0.110.060.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.35-1.01-2.28
    Interest0.180.200.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.53-1.21-2.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.53-1.21-2.75
    Tax-0.02-0.02-0.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.51-1.19-2.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.51-1.19-2.53
    Equity Share Capital11.1111.1111.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.36-1.07-2.28
    Diluted EPS-1.36-1.07-2.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.36-1.07-2.28
    Diluted EPS-1.36-1.07-2.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Shanti Overseas #Shanti Overseas (India)
    first published: Dec 1, 2022 09:00 am