Shanti Overseas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore, down 55.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.73 crore in September 2022 down 55.1% from Rs. 6.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2022 up 40.19% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 up 52.17% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.

Shanti Overseas shares closed at 20.70 on November 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.12% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.