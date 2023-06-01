Shanti Overseas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore, down 70.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore in March 2023 down 70.83% from Rs. 17.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 400.42% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2023 down 333.22% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2022.

Shanti Overseas shares closed at 17.10 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.39% returns over the last 6 months and -51.28% over the last 12 months.