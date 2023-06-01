Shanti Overseas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore, down 70.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore in March 2023 down 70.83% from Rs. 17.47 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 400.42% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2023 down 333.22% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2022.
Shanti Overseas shares closed at 17.10 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.39% returns over the last 6 months and -51.28% over the last 12 months.
|Shanti Overseas (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.10
|1.53
|17.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.10
|1.53
|17.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.21
|0.08
|4.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.05
|0.09
|13.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|2.22
|-4.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.26
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.49
|0.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.86
|2.20
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.68
|-3.81
|2.16
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.03
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.61
|-3.78
|2.38
|Interest
|0.14
|0.21
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.75
|-3.99
|1.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.75
|-3.99
|1.99
|Tax
|-3.41
|-0.51
|0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.34
|-3.48
|1.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.34
|-3.48
|1.45
|Equity Share Capital
|11.11
|11.11
|11.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.91
|-3.13
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-3.91
|-3.13
|1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.91
|-3.13
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-3.91
|-3.13
|1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited