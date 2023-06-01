English
    Shanti Overseas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore, down 70.83% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.10 crore in March 2023 down 70.83% from Rs. 17.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 400.42% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2023 down 333.22% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2022.

    Shanti Overseas shares closed at 17.10 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.39% returns over the last 6 months and -51.28% over the last 12 months.

    Shanti Overseas (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.101.5317.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.101.5317.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.210.084.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.050.0913.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--2.22-4.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.260.32
    Depreciation0.450.490.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.862.200.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.68-3.812.16
    Other Income0.060.030.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.61-3.782.38
    Interest0.140.210.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.75-3.991.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.75-3.991.99
    Tax-3.41-0.510.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.34-3.481.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.34-3.481.45
    Equity Share Capital11.1111.1111.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.91-3.131.30
    Diluted EPS-3.91-3.131.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.91-3.131.30
    Diluted EPS-3.91-3.131.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 04:11 pm