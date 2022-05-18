Shanti Overseas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.47 crore, down 75.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.47 crore in March 2022 down 75.25% from Rs. 70.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 up 318.47% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2022 up 274.39% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.

Shanti Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2021.

Shanti Overseas shares closed at 22.95 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)