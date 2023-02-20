 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shanti Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 92.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 92.07% from Rs. 19.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2022 down 1235.61% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2022 down 371.9% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021. Shanti Overseas shares closed at 19.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.13% returns over the last 6 months and -3.94% over the last 12 months.
Shanti Overseas (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.532.7319.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.532.7319.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.080.3517.28
Purchase of Traded Goods0.092.45--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.22---0.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.260.370.24
Depreciation0.490.580.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.200.450.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.81-1.460.51
Other Income0.030.110.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.78-1.350.57
Interest0.210.180.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.99-1.530.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.99-1.530.27
Tax-0.51-0.02-0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.48-1.510.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.48-1.510.31
Equity Share Capital11.1111.1111.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.13-1.360.28
Diluted EPS-3.13-1.360.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.13-1.360.28
Diluted EPS-3.13-1.360.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

