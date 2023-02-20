Shanti Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 92.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 92.07% from Rs. 19.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2022 down 1235.61% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2022 down 371.9% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.
|Shanti Overseas shares closed at 19.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.13% returns over the last 6 months and -3.94% over the last 12 months.
|Shanti Overseas (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.53
|2.73
|19.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.53
|2.73
|19.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.35
|17.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|2.45
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.22
|--
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.37
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.58
|0.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.20
|0.45
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.81
|-1.46
|0.51
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.11
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.78
|-1.35
|0.57
|Interest
|0.21
|0.18
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.99
|-1.53
|0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.99
|-1.53
|0.27
|Tax
|-0.51
|-0.02
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.48
|-1.51
|0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.48
|-1.51
|0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|11.11
|11.11
|11.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.13
|-1.36
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-3.13
|-1.36
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.13
|-1.36
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-3.13
|-1.36
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited