    Shanti Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 92.07% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore in December 2022 down 92.07% from Rs. 19.27 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2022 down 1235.61% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2022 down 371.9% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.Shanti Overseas shares closed at 19.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.13% returns over the last 6 months and -3.94% over the last 12 months.
    Shanti Overseas (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.532.7319.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.532.7319.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.080.3517.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.092.45--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.22---0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.370.24
    Depreciation0.490.580.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.200.450.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.81-1.460.51
    Other Income0.030.110.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.78-1.350.57
    Interest0.210.180.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.99-1.530.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.99-1.530.27
    Tax-0.51-0.02-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.48-1.510.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.48-1.510.31
    Equity Share Capital11.1111.1111.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.13-1.360.28
    Diluted EPS-3.13-1.360.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.13-1.360.28
    Diluted EPS-3.13-1.360.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm