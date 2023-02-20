Shanti Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.53 crore, down 92.07% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.53 2.73 19.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.53 2.73 19.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.08 0.35 17.28 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.09 2.45 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.22 -- -0.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.26 0.37 0.24 Depreciation 0.49 0.58 0.64 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.20 0.45 0.62 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.81 -1.46 0.51 Other Income 0.03 0.11 0.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.78 -1.35 0.57 Interest 0.21 0.18 0.31 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.99 -1.53 0.27 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.99 -1.53 0.27 Tax -0.51 -0.02 -0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.48 -1.51 0.31 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.48 -1.51 0.31 Equity Share Capital 11.11 11.11 11.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.13 -1.36 0.28 Diluted EPS -3.13 -1.36 0.28 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.13 -1.36 0.28 Diluted EPS -3.13 -1.36 0.28 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited