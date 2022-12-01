Shanti Overseas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore, up 384.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore in September 2022 up 384.84% from Rs. 7.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.79 crore in September 2022 up 12.22% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2021.
Shanti Overseas shares closed at 20.70 on November 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.12% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shanti Overseas (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.82
|99.11
|7.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.82
|99.11
|7.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.39
|23.98
|0.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.57
|75.36
|3.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.73
|0.27
|3.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.40
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.82
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|0.28
|0.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.76
|-1.99
|-2.91
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.47
|-1.98
|-2.85
|Interest
|0.35
|0.24
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.82
|-2.22
|-3.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.82
|-2.22
|-3.41
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.79
|-2.18
|-3.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.79
|-2.18
|-3.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.79
|-2.18
|-3.18
|Equity Share Capital
|11.11
|11.11
|11.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|-1.96
|-2.86
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|-1.96
|-2.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|-1.96
|-2.86
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|-1.96
|-2.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited