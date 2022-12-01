 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shanti Overseas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore, up 384.84% Y-o-Y

Dec 01, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore in September 2022 up 384.84% from Rs. 7.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.79 crore in September 2022 up 12.22% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2021.

Shanti Overseas shares closed at 20.70 on November 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.12% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.

Shanti Overseas (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.82 99.11 7.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 36.82 99.11 7.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.39 23.98 0.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.57 75.36 3.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.73 0.27 3.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.54 0.40 0.47
Depreciation 0.85 0.82 0.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.50 0.28 0.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.76 -1.99 -2.91
Other Income 0.29 0.02 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.47 -1.98 -2.85
Interest 0.35 0.24 0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.82 -2.22 -3.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.82 -2.22 -3.41
Tax -0.03 -0.04 -0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.79 -2.18 -3.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.79 -2.18 -3.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.79 -2.18 -3.18
Equity Share Capital 11.11 11.11 11.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.51 -1.96 -2.86
Diluted EPS -2.51 -1.96 -2.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.51 -1.96 -2.86
Diluted EPS -2.51 -1.96 -2.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

