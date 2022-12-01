English
    Shanti Overseas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore, up 384.84% Y-o-Y

    December 01, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore in September 2022 up 384.84% from Rs. 7.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.79 crore in September 2022 up 12.22% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2021.

    Shanti Overseas shares closed at 20.70 on November 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.12% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.

    Shanti Overseas (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.8299.117.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.8299.117.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.3923.980.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.5775.363.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.730.273.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.400.47
    Depreciation0.850.820.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.500.280.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.76-1.99-2.91
    Other Income0.290.020.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.47-1.98-2.85
    Interest0.350.240.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.82-2.22-3.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.82-2.22-3.41
    Tax-0.03-0.04-0.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.79-2.18-3.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.79-2.18-3.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.79-2.18-3.18
    Equity Share Capital11.1111.1111.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.51-1.96-2.86
    Diluted EPS-2.51-1.96-2.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.51-1.96-2.86
    Diluted EPS-2.51-1.96-2.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
