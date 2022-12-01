Shanti Overseas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore, up 384.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.82 crore in September 2022 up 384.84% from Rs. 7.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.79 crore in September 2022 up 12.22% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2021.

Shanti Overseas shares closed at 20.70 on November 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.12% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.