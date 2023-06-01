Shanti Overseas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, down 95.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in March 2023 down 95.78% from Rs. 120.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.85 crore in March 2023 down 184.59% from Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.38 crore in March 2023 down 202.25% from Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2022.
Shanti Overseas shares closed at 17.10 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.39% returns over the last 6 months and -51.28% over the last 12 months.
|Shanti Overseas (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.07
|8.32
|120.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.07
|8.32
|120.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-2.65
|2.55
|29.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.81
|4.23
|85.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.19
|3.14
|-6.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.39
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.77
|1.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.71
|2.27
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.08
|-5.02
|9.94
|Other Income
|-0.05
|0.03
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.13
|-4.99
|10.12
|Interest
|0.29
|0.65
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.42
|-5.63
|9.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.42
|-5.63
|9.65
|Tax
|-5.57
|-0.52
|1.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.85
|-5.11
|8.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.85
|-5.11
|8.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.85
|-5.11
|8.10
|Equity Share Capital
|11.11
|11.11
|11.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.17
|-4.60
|7.29
|Diluted EPS
|-6.17
|-4.60
|7.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.17
|-4.60
|7.29
|Diluted EPS
|-6.17
|-4.60
|7.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited