    Shanti Overseas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, down 95.78% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in March 2023 down 95.78% from Rs. 120.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.85 crore in March 2023 down 184.59% from Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.38 crore in March 2023 down 202.25% from Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2022.

    Shanti Overseas shares closed at 17.10 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.39% returns over the last 6 months and -51.28% over the last 12 months.

    Shanti Overseas (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.078.32120.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.078.32120.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-2.652.5529.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.814.2385.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.193.14-6.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.390.28
    Depreciation0.750.771.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.712.270.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.08-5.029.94
    Other Income-0.050.030.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.13-4.9910.12
    Interest0.290.650.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.42-5.639.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.42-5.639.65
    Tax-5.57-0.521.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.85-5.118.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.85-5.118.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.85-5.118.10
    Equity Share Capital11.1111.1111.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.17-4.607.29
    Diluted EPS-6.17-4.607.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.17-4.607.29
    Diluted EPS-6.17-4.607.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

