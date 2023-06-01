Shanti Overseas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, down 95.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in March 2023 down 95.78% from Rs. 120.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.85 crore in March 2023 down 184.59% from Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.38 crore in March 2023 down 202.25% from Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2022.

Shanti Overseas shares closed at 17.10 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.39% returns over the last 6 months and -51.28% over the last 12 months.