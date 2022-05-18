 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shanti Overseas Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.06 crore, up 46.56% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.06 crore in March 2022 up 46.56% from Rs. 81.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2022 up 291.02% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2022 up 177.56% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2021.

Shanti Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 7.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2021.

 

Shanti Overseas (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.06 47.29 81.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.06 47.29 81.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.77 48.39 10.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 85.22 -- 50.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.63 -0.48 9.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.28 0.27 0.79
Depreciation 1.01 0.92 1.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.46 0.63 6.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.94 -2.45 2.84
Other Income 0.18 0.02 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.12 -2.43 2.91
Interest 0.47 0.38 1.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.65 -2.81 1.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.65 -2.81 1.88
Tax 1.56 -0.84 -0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.10 -1.97 2.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.10 -1.97 2.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.10 -1.97 2.07
Equity Share Capital 11.11 11.11 11.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 18.16
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.29 -1.78 1.86
Diluted EPS 7.29 -1.78 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.29 -1.78 1.86
Diluted EPS 7.29 -1.78 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 06:24 pm
