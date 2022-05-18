Shanti Overseas Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.06 crore, up 46.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.06 crore in March 2022 up 46.56% from Rs. 81.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2022 up 291.02% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2022 up 177.56% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2021.

Shanti Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 7.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2021.