Shanti Overseas Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.06 crore, up 46.56% Y-o-Y
May 18, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 120.06 crore in March 2022 up 46.56% from Rs. 81.92 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.10 crore in March 2022 up 291.02% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.13 crore in March 2022 up 177.56% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2021.
Shanti Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 7.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2021.
|Shanti Overseas (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|120.06
|47.29
|81.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|120.06
|47.29
|81.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.77
|48.39
|10.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|85.22
|--
|50.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.63
|-0.48
|9.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.27
|0.79
|Depreciation
|1.01
|0.92
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.63
|6.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.94
|-2.45
|2.84
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.02
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.12
|-2.43
|2.91
|Interest
|0.47
|0.38
|1.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.65
|-2.81
|1.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.65
|-2.81
|1.88
|Tax
|1.56
|-0.84
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.10
|-1.97
|2.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.10
|-1.97
|2.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8.10
|-1.97
|2.07
|Equity Share Capital
|11.11
|11.11
|11.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|18.16
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.29
|-1.78
|1.86
|Diluted EPS
|7.29
|-1.78
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.29
|-1.78
|1.86
|Diluted EPS
|7.29
|-1.78
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
