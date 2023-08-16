Shanti Overseas Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.25 crore, down 92.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.25 crore in June 2023 down 92.69% from Rs. 99.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 up 80.71% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 70.69% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022.

Shanti Overseas shares closed at 15.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.92% returns over the last 6 months and -36.98% over the last 12 months.