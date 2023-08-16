English
    Shanti Overseas Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.25 crore, down 92.69% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.25 crore in June 2023 down 92.69% from Rs. 99.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 up 80.71% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 70.69% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022.

    Shanti Overseas shares closed at 15.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.92% returns over the last 6 months and -36.98% over the last 12 months.

    Shanti Overseas (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.255.0799.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.255.0799.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.22-2.6523.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.956.8175.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.021.190.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.300.340.40
    Depreciation0.050.750.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.1910.710.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-12.08-1.99
    Other Income0.06-0.050.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.39-12.13-1.98
    Interest0.020.290.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.41-12.42-2.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.41-12.42-2.22
    Tax0.01-5.57-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.42-6.85-2.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.42-6.85-2.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.42-6.85-2.18
    Equity Share Capital11.1111.1111.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-6.17-1.96
    Diluted EPS-0.38-6.17-1.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-6.17-1.96
    Diluted EPS-0.38-6.17-1.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 16, 2023 05:00 pm

