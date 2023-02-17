 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shanti Overseas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore, down 82.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore in December 2022 down 82.4% from Rs. 47.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2022 down 159.04% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2022 down 179.47% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

Shanti Overseas (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.32 36.82 47.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.32 36.82 47.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.55 6.39 48.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.23 28.57 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.14 2.73 -0.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.39 0.54 0.27
Depreciation 0.77 0.85 0.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.27 0.50 0.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.02 -2.76 -2.45
Other Income 0.03 0.29 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.99 -2.47 -2.43
Interest 0.65 0.35 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.63 -2.82 -2.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.63 -2.82 -2.81
Tax -0.52 -0.03 -0.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.11 -2.79 -1.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.11 -2.79 -1.97
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.11 -2.79 -1.97
Equity Share Capital 11.11 11.11 11.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.60 -2.51 -1.78
Diluted EPS -4.60 -2.51 -1.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.60 -2.51 -1.78
Diluted EPS -4.60 -2.51 -1.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited