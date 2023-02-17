English
    Shanti Overseas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore, down 82.4% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore in December 2022 down 82.4% from Rs. 47.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2022 down 159.04% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2022 down 179.47% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

    Shanti Overseas shares closed at 19.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.53% returns over the last 6 months and 2.31% over the last 12 months.

    Shanti Overseas (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.3236.8247.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.3236.8247.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.556.3948.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.2328.57--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.142.73-0.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.540.27
    Depreciation0.770.850.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.270.500.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.02-2.76-2.45
    Other Income0.030.290.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.99-2.47-2.43
    Interest0.650.350.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.63-2.82-2.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.63-2.82-2.81
    Tax-0.52-0.03-0.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.11-2.79-1.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.11-2.79-1.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.11-2.79-1.97
    Equity Share Capital11.1111.1111.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.60-2.51-1.78
    Diluted EPS-4.60-2.51-1.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.60-2.51-1.78
    Diluted EPS-4.60-2.51-1.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Shanti Overseas #Shanti Overseas (India)
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am