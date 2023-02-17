Shanti Overseas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore, down 82.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore in December 2022 down 82.4% from Rs. 47.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2022 down 159.04% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2022 down 179.47% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

Shanti Overseas shares closed at 19.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.53% returns over the last 6 months and 2.31% over the last 12 months.