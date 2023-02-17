Shanti Overseas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore, down 82.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shanti Overseas (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore in December 2022 down 82.4% from Rs. 47.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2022 down 159.04% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2022 down 179.47% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.
Shanti Overseas shares closed at 19.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.53% returns over the last 6 months and 2.31% over the last 12 months.
|Shanti Overseas (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.32
|36.82
|47.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.32
|36.82
|47.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.55
|6.39
|48.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.23
|28.57
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.14
|2.73
|-0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.54
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.85
|0.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.27
|0.50
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.02
|-2.76
|-2.45
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.29
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.99
|-2.47
|-2.43
|Interest
|0.65
|0.35
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.63
|-2.82
|-2.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.63
|-2.82
|-2.81
|Tax
|-0.52
|-0.03
|-0.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.11
|-2.79
|-1.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.11
|-2.79
|-1.97
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.11
|-2.79
|-1.97
|Equity Share Capital
|11.11
|11.11
|11.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.60
|-2.51
|-1.78
|Diluted EPS
|-4.60
|-2.51
|-1.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.60
|-2.51
|-1.78
|Diluted EPS
|-4.60
|-2.51
|-1.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited