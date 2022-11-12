Shanti Educatio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 116.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in September 2022 up 116.73% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2022 up 445.15% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2022 up 470.97% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Shanti Educatio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

Shanti Educatio shares closed at 69.25 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.65% returns over the last 6 months and 496.98% over the last 12 months.