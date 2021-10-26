Shanti Educatio Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 58.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in September 2021 down 58.68% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021 down 71.44% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021 down 61.73% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2020.

Shanti Educatio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2020.

Shanti Educatio shares closed at 108.70 on October 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given -29.87% returns over the last 6 months