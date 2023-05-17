English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shanti Educatio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, up 265.11% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in March 2023 up 265.11% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2023 up 3.64% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2023 down 8.04% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022.

    Shanti Educatio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2022.

    Shanti Educatio shares closed at 84.56 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.11% returns over the last 6 months and 21.32% over the last 12 months.

    Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.780.901.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.780.901.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.980.210.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.660.08-0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.040.750.62
    Depreciation0.060.070.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.760.420.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.40-0.63-1.23
    Other Income2.400.072.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.00-0.561.68
    Interest0.080.070.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.92-0.631.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.92-0.631.35
    Tax0.50-0.25-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.42-0.381.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.42-0.381.37
    Equity Share Capital16.1016.1016.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.09-0.020.85
    Diluted EPS0.09-0.020.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.09-0.020.85
    Diluted EPS0.09-0.020.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shanti Educatio #Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
    first published: May 17, 2023 12:10 pm