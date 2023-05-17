Shanti Educatio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, up 265.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in March 2023 up 265.11% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2023 up 3.64% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2023 down 8.04% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022.

Shanti Educatio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2022.

Shanti Educatio shares closed at 84.56 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.11% returns over the last 6 months and 21.32% over the last 12 months.