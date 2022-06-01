Shanti Educatio Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 94.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in March 2022 up 94.88% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022 down 57.61% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022 up 0.45% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2021.

Shanti Educatio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2021.

Shanti Educatio shares closed at 685.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 679.49% returns over the last 6 months and 336.91% over the last 12 months.