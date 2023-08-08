English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shanti Educatio Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore, up 66.06% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore in June 2023 up 66.06% from Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2023 up 75.44% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2023 up 71.2% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022.
    Shanti Educatio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.Shanti Educatio shares closed at 65.73 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.42% returns over the last 6 months and -33.77% over the last 12 months.
    Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.573.784.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.573.784.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.970.981.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.08-0.66-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.961.040.59
    Depreciation0.050.060.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.472.761.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.20-0.401.83
    Other Income0.022.400.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.222.001.86
    Interest0.050.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.171.921.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.171.921.78
    Tax0.840.500.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.331.421.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.331.421.33
    Equity Share Capital16.1016.1016.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.090.01
    Diluted EPS0.140.090.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.090.01
    Diluted EPS0.140.090.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shanti Educatio #Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!