Shanti Educatio Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore, up 320.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore in June 2022 up 320.18% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2022 up 1172.42% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022 up 9450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Shanti Educatio EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Shanti Educatio shares closed at 69.60 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 130.39% returns over the last 6 months and 427.27% over the last 12 months.