Shanti Educatio Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 199.64% Y-o-Y
July 27, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in June 2021 up 199.64% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 77.32% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 105.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.
Shanti Educatio shares closed at 143.90 on July 26, 2021 (BSE)
|Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.09
|0.53
|0.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.09
|0.53
|0.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.29
|0.08
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|0.07
|-0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.48
|0.66
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.62
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.33
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-1.23
|-0.45
|Other Income
|0.00
|2.83
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|1.61
|-0.45
|Interest
|0.08
|0.17
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|1.43
|-0.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|1.43
|-0.55
|Tax
|--
|-1.79
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|3.23
|-0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|3.23
|-0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|16.10
|16.10
|16.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|2.00
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|2.00
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|2.00
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|2.00
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited