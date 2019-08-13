Shanti Educatio Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.16 crore, up 14.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.16 crore in June 2019 up 14.17% from Rs. 7.15 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2019 down 22.53% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2019 up 16.3% from Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2018.

Shanti Educatio EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2018.

Shanti Educatio shares closed at 100.00 on July 31, 2019 (BSE)