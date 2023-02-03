 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shanti Educatio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 10.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 10.65% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 39.39% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 4.26% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.90 1.74 1.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.90 1.74 1.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.21 0.39 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.08 0.12 0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.75 0.74 0.55
Depreciation 0.07 0.05 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.42 1.05 0.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.63 -0.61 -0.53
Other Income 0.07 2.33 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.56 1.72 -0.53
Interest 0.07 0.06 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.63 1.66 -0.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.63 1.66 -0.61
Tax -0.25 0.66 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.38 1.00 -0.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.38 1.00 -0.63
Equity Share Capital 16.10 16.10 16.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.06 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.06 -0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.06 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.06 -0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited