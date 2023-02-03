Shanti Educatio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 10.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 10.65% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 39.39% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 4.26% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.