Shanti Educatio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 10.65% Y-o-Y
February 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 10.65% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 39.39% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 4.26% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.
Shanti Educatio shares closed at 66.30 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.37% returns over the last 6 months and 163.41% over the last 12 months.
|Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.90
|1.74
|1.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.90
|1.74
|1.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.21
|0.39
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|0.12
|0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.75
|0.74
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|1.05
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.61
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.07
|2.33
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|1.72
|-0.53
|Interest
|0.07
|0.06
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.63
|1.66
|-0.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.63
|1.66
|-0.61
|Tax
|-0.25
|0.66
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.38
|1.00
|-0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|1.00
|-0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|16.10
|16.10
|16.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.06
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.06
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.06
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.06
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited