    Shanti Educatio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 10.65% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 10.65% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 39.39% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 4.26% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

    Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.901.741.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.901.741.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.210.390.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.080.120.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.740.55
    Depreciation0.070.050.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.421.050.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.63-0.61-0.53
    Other Income0.072.330.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.561.72-0.53
    Interest0.070.060.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.631.66-0.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.631.66-0.61
    Tax-0.250.660.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.381.00-0.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.381.00-0.63
    Equity Share Capital16.1016.1016.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.06-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.020.06-0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.06-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.020.06-0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited