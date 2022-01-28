Shanti Educatio Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 464.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in December 2021 up 464.5% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021 up 47.39% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021 up 59.48% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2020.

Shanti Educatio shares closed at 228.35 on January 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.11% returns over the last 6 months and 70.54% over the last 12 months.