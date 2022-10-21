 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shanthi Gears Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore, up 51.53% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanthi Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore in September 2022 up 51.53% from Rs. 71.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.60 crore in September 2022 up 110.13% from Rs. 7.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.25 crore in September 2022 up 80.74% from Rs. 13.97 crore in September 2021.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2021.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 344.45 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 77.19% returns over the last 6 months and 121.73% over the last 12 months.

Shanthi Gears
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.75 98.85 71.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.75 98.85 71.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.96 52.16 38.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.74 -2.96 -4.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.88 15.22 15.01
Depreciation 2.72 2.57 2.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.68 16.31 11.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.25 15.55 9.18
Other Income 3.28 2.14 2.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.53 17.69 11.34
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.53 17.69 11.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.53 17.69 11.34
Tax 5.93 4.25 3.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.60 13.44 7.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.60 13.44 7.90
Equity Share Capital 7.67 7.67 7.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.16 1.75 1.03
Diluted EPS 2.16 1.75 1.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.16 1.75 1.03
Diluted EPS 2.16 1.75 1.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shanthi Gears
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.