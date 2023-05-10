English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shanthi Gears Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.40 crore, up 19.09% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanthi Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.40 crore in March 2023 up 19.09% from Rs. 103.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.47 crore in March 2023 up 59.33% from Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.43 crore in March 2023 up 38.82% from Rs. 21.20 crore in March 2022.

    Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2022.

    Shanthi Gears shares closed at 371.85 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and 58.61% over the last 12 months.

    Shanthi Gears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.40114.65103.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.40114.65103.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.1049.9655.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.871.95-0.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.7019.3514.07
    Depreciation2.882.712.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.0820.3015.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.7720.3816.36
    Other Income2.783.042.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5523.4218.66
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.5523.4218.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.5523.4218.66
    Tax7.085.886.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.4717.5412.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.4717.5412.22
    Equity Share Capital7.677.677.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.542.291.59
    Diluted EPS2.542.291.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.542.291.59
    Diluted EPS2.542.291.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shanthi Gears
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am