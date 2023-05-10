Shanthi Gears Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.40 crore, up 19.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.40 crore in March 2023 up 19.09% from Rs. 103.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.47 crore in March 2023 up 59.33% from Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.43 crore in March 2023 up 38.82% from Rs. 21.20 crore in March 2022.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2022.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 371.85 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and 58.61% over the last 12 months.