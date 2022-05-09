 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shanthi Gears Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.62 crore, up 44.18% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanthi Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.62 crore in March 2022 up 44.18% from Rs. 71.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022 up 29.72% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.20 crore in March 2022 up 44.51% from Rs. 14.67 crore in March 2021.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2021.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 221.45 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

Shanthi Gears
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.62 94.71 71.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.62 94.71 71.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 55.83 37.89 41.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.53 9.74 -8.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.07 15.18 12.30
Depreciation 2.54 2.61 2.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.35 14.55 14.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.36 14.74 9.38
Other Income 2.30 2.49 2.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.66 17.23 12.25
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.66 17.23 12.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.66 17.23 12.25
Tax 6.44 3.46 2.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.22 13.77 9.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.22 13.77 9.42
Equity Share Capital 7.67 7.67 7.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.59 1.79 1.23
Diluted EPS 1.59 1.79 1.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.59 1.79 1.23
Diluted EPS 1.59 1.79 1.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shanthi Gears
first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.