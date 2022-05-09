Shanthi Gears Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.62 crore, up 44.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.62 crore in March 2022 up 44.18% from Rs. 71.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022 up 29.72% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.20 crore in March 2022 up 44.51% from Rs. 14.67 crore in March 2021.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2021.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 221.45 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)