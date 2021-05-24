MARKET NEWS

Shanthi Gears Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.87 crore, up 72.72% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanthi Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.87 crore in March 2021 up 72.72% from Rs. 41.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2021 up 630.23% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.67 crore in March 2021 up 470.82% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2020.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2020.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 147.50 on May 21, 2021 (BSE)

Shanthi Gears
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations71.8764.8341.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.8764.8341.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials41.8531.0224.51
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.160.46-4.96
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.3012.6311.60
Depreciation2.422.242.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.0810.199.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.388.29-1.31
Other Income2.871.891.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2510.180.49
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.2510.180.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.2510.180.49
Tax2.832.48-0.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.427.701.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.427.701.29
Equity Share Capital7.677.677.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.231.000.17
Diluted EPS1.231.000.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.231.000.17
Diluted EPS1.231.000.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shanthi Gears
first published: May 24, 2021 08:00 pm

