Shanthi Gears Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.87 crore, up 72.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.87 crore in March 2021 up 72.72% from Rs. 41.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2021 up 630.23% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.67 crore in March 2021 up 470.82% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2020.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2020.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 147.50 on May 21, 2021 (BSE)