Shanthi Gears Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.61 crore, down 30.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.61 crore in March 2020 down 30.77% from Rs. 60.10 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2020 down 78.54% from Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2020 down 73.91% from Rs. 9.85 crore in March 2019.

Shanthi Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2019.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 78.65 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.48% returns over the last 6 months and -33.46% over the last 12 months.