Shanthi Gears Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.13 crore, down 64.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.13 crore in June 2020 down 64.98% from Rs. 71.75 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.58 crore in June 2020 down 137.88% from Rs. 9.45 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2020 down 116.76% from Rs. 14.68 crore in June 2019.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 84.95 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.20% returns over the last 6 months and -14.45% over the last 12 months.