Shanthi Gears Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.13 crore, down 64.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanthi Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.13 crore in June 2020 down 64.98% from Rs. 71.75 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.58 crore in June 2020 down 137.88% from Rs. 9.45 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2020 down 116.76% from Rs. 14.68 crore in June 2019.
Shanthi Gears shares closed at 84.95 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.20% returns over the last 6 months and -14.45% over the last 12 months.
|Shanthi Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.13
|41.61
|71.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.13
|41.61
|71.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.91
|24.51
|31.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.10
|-4.96
|3.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.28
|11.60
|11.41
|Depreciation
|2.08
|2.08
|2.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.30
|9.69
|11.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.34
|-1.31
|11.33
|Other Income
|1.80
|1.80
|1.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.54
|0.49
|12.61
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.54
|0.49
|12.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.54
|0.49
|12.61
|Tax
|-0.96
|-0.80
|3.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.58
|1.29
|9.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.58
|1.29
|9.45
|Equity Share Capital
|7.67
|7.67
|7.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.17
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.17
|1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.17
|1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.17
|1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am