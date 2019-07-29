Shanthi Gears Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 71.75 crore, up 15.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanthi Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.75 crore in June 2019 up 15.82% from Rs. 61.95 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.45 crore in June 2019 up 11.18% from Rs. 8.50 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.68 crore in June 2019 up 4.56% from Rs. 14.04 crore in June 2018.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2018.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 99.30 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.18% returns over the last 6 months and -21.35% over the last 12 months.