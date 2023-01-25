Shanthi Gears Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.65 crore, up 21.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.65 crore in December 2022 up 21.05% from Rs. 94.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.54 crore in December 2022 up 27.38% from Rs. 13.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.13 crore in December 2022 up 31.7% from Rs. 19.84 crore in December 2021.