Shanthi Gears Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.65 crore, up 21.05% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanthi Gears are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.65 crore in December 2022 up 21.05% from Rs. 94.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.54 crore in December 2022 up 27.38% from Rs. 13.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.13 crore in December 2022 up 31.7% from Rs. 19.84 crore in December 2021.

Shanthi Gears
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.65 108.75 94.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.65 108.75 94.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.96 54.96 37.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.95 -0.74 9.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.35 18.88 15.18
Depreciation 2.71 2.72 2.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.30 13.68 14.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.38 19.25 14.74
Other Income 3.04 3.28 2.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.42 22.53 17.23
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.42 22.53 17.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.42 22.53 17.23
Tax 5.88 5.93 3.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.54 16.60 13.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.54 16.60 13.77
Equity Share Capital 7.67 7.67 7.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 2.16 1.79
Diluted EPS 2.29 2.16 1.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 2.16 1.79
Diluted EPS 2.29 2.16 1.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited