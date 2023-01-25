English
    Shanthi Gears Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.65 crore, up 21.05% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shanthi Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.65 crore in December 2022 up 21.05% from Rs. 94.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.54 crore in December 2022 up 27.38% from Rs. 13.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.13 crore in December 2022 up 31.7% from Rs. 19.84 crore in December 2021.

    Shanthi Gears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.65108.7594.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.65108.7594.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.9654.9637.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.95-0.749.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.3518.8815.18
    Depreciation2.712.722.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.3013.6814.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.3819.2514.74
    Other Income3.043.282.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.4222.5317.23
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.4222.5317.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.4222.5317.23
    Tax5.885.933.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.5416.6013.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.5416.6013.77
    Equity Share Capital7.677.677.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.292.161.79
    Diluted EPS2.292.161.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.292.161.79
    Diluted EPS2.292.161.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
