Shanthi Gears Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 94.71 crore, up 46.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.71 crore in December 2021 up 46.09% from Rs. 64.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.77 crore in December 2021 up 78.83% from Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.84 crore in December 2021 up 59.74% from Rs. 12.42 crore in December 2020.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.00 in December 2020.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 170.15 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.80% returns over the last 6 months and 41.85% over the last 12 months.