Shanthi Gears Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 58.02 crore, down 5.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.02 crore in December 2019 down 5.67% from Rs. 61.51 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2019 down 38.11% from Rs. 9.84 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2019 down 34.32% from Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2018.

Shanthi Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2018.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 97.90 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)